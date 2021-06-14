Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office evacuates residents threatened by fire near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents who may be threatened by a fire burning west of Modesto.

California Highway Patrol Modesto officials announced the fire just before 7 p.m. Monday and say it’s burning near Dunn Road and Kiernan Avenue.

CHP units have set up roadblocks, and drivers are asked to avoid the area while local fire crews begin battling the blaze.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire to spark.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.