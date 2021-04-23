Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office releases video showing woman being kidnapped by her estranged husband

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released video showing a woman being kidnapped by her estranged husband at gunpoint April 11 in Modesto.

In the video, Susana Torres is seen getting into a car at Richy’s Market near Butte Avenue and Olympia Street when Javier Chavez pushes her into the passenger seat and takes off.

Torres’ two children were also in the car.

“Chavez showed up and jumped into their car with a firearm, according to the 8-year-old,” said Sgt. Tom Letras.

Chavez left the two children at his parents’ house later that night but he did not return.

Authorities believe he fled to Mexico.

Yazmin Cruz, Torres’ cousin, said Torres had a restraining order against Chavez, but the most recent order was not going to allow him to visit her 2-year-old.

Chavez was previously wanted by Modesto police for charges of spousal rape.

Anyone who saw the suspect or victim at the market last Sunday is asked to call the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.