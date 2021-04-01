Stanislaus County teens see chance to return to their lives as vaccine eligibility opens up

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re old enough to drive, you’re old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Stanislaus County.

On Wednesday, for the first time, a Modesto clinic expanded eligibility to anyone ages 16 and over.

“Since there’s walk-in opportunities, I just took the opportunity to come,” said 17-year-old Sierra Reavis.

Reavis told FOX40 she has missed many things this year, so she definitely was not going to miss an opportunity to get the shot.

“It’s taken a lot: senior year, stuff like that. So I’ve been really looking forward to being vaccinated,” she said.

Amanda Leung was also happy to hear her 17-year-old sister could be vaccinated.

“I know that a lot of the schools want to go back, and it’d be great if the majority of the students can get vaccinated — that way, they can open it up,” Leung said.

Though teenagers are a notable part of the new eligibility requirements, at age 26, Leung’s own peers are also newly eligible.

“It’s really great when the age group can go lower,” she said.

Reavis’s school has reopened for in-person learning, but she said she previously was not comfortable going back. But now, there’s something she’s definitely planning to do in person.

“I look forward to graduation and feeling safe at graduation,” she said.