Stanislaus County to close 3 vaccination sites during shift to mobile clinics

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Health officials in Stanislaus County announced Monday they will be closing vaccination sites in Modesto, Patterson and Oakdale as they shift to providing vaccinations through mobile clinics.

The vaccination site in Oakdale will provide its last second-dose clinic on May 14, and the sites in Modesto and Patterson will close by the end of May, according to a release by the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency.

“Moving to mobile clinics helps break down some of the barriers to getting vaccinated, such as

transportation,” explained Stanislaus County Public Health Officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan in the release.

Health officials say the smaller mobile clinics will increase accessibility to the vaccine and provide more resources to additional areas in the county, including the most impacted neighborhoods.

The mobile clinics are being organized in partnership with various community‐based partners, according to the release.

“We hope this will make it easier for our community members to protect themselves and their families from COVID‐19,” Vaishampayan said.

Health officials say county residents will be able to receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine on the remaining second-dose clinic days at the three sites set for closure.

Vaccines are available at all clinics by appointments or walk‐ins. Community members are encouraged to visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 1‐833‐540‐0473 to find the nearest vaccination site if they choose to make an appointment.

For more information on mobile clinics and other community vaccination clinic sites, please tap or click here.