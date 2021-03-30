Stanislaus County to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 16 and up

STANISLAUS, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Thursday, Stanislaus County will expand its vaccine eligibility to all county residents aged 16 and older.

“Stanislaus County is home to some of the most heavily impacted areas in the state, with 23 of our 24 ZIP codes identified in HPI quartiles one and two,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Public Health Officer in a press statement.

This comes as all Californians 50 years or older are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom added everyone 16 years and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting April 15.

Stanislaus County Public Health has four stationary COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all offering appointments via MyTurn.ca.gov 48 hours before clinics open, according to the press release. They also accept walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stanislaus, along with Yolo and Nevada counties, moved into less restrictive opening tiers last week. Counties are allowed to move into the orange tier when they have between one and 3.9 new cases each day per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of no more than 4.9%.

As of Tuesday, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those who are 16 and 17 years old.

To view details about vaccine clinics and the type of vaccines being administered in Stanislaus County, visit schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/ or call (209) 558-7535.