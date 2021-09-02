Stanislaus County to require face coverings indoors beginning Saturday

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Stanislaus County will require indoor face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, in workplaces and public settings beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

In a press release, the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency said that “it has become necessary to elevate the indoor mask recommendation to a requirement” as the more-transmissible delta variant has become the dominant strain in the county while surging COVID-19 cases and historic wildfires continue to strain local health care systems.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen from 38 patients on July 16 to 299 patients on Sept. 1.

The order also requires businesses to make face coverings available to guests upon entering and recommends that everyone, especially those who are unvaccinated or at higher risk, take additional steps to protect themselves.

SCHSA says they will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust the order “as changing circumstances dictate.”

