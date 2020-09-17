Stanislaus County volunteers build, hand out thousands of free COVID-19 protection kits

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Volunteers in Stanislaus County are now distributing free COVID-19 kits that may help inform and better protect families in need.

A pile of boxes sits in Aaron Anguiano’s law office, full of masks, hand sanitizer and information.

Anguiano told FOX40 that the kits will hopefully provide a family in need with a mountain of help.

“There’s less transmission that it’s slowing down, we’ll see, and hopefully this will help even more,” Anguiano said.

Anguiano is part of the newly formed Latino COVID-19 Coalition, which is just one of the groups in Stanislaus County that have come together to assemble the supply bags which they hand out for free.

“Really important for us to get them out for educational purposes, but really for the community to know that we’re here for them,” explained volunteer Karina Franco.

Franco told FOX40 that volunteers have visited neighborhoods that have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19, especially the Latino community.

“It saddens me on many levels being part of the Latino community and seeing the impact that it has currently and the impact it’s going to have generationally,” Franco said.

Volunteers have distributed 15,000 kits so far and Anguiano said the county has provided enough resources to help build at least 35,000 more kits.

Volunteers will assemble the kits and hand them out with the help of their own families, according to Anguiano.

“The whole family can come together around the table and put them together, then from there they give them to us,” Anguiano explained.

The county is also helping to distribute these kits throughout Stanislaus. You can find more information on the group’s website on Facebook by tapping or clicking here.