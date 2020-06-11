Stanislaus County website teaches business owners how to safely reopen during pandemic

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to tacos, burritos and nachos, the chefs at Taqueria Mis Compadres on Sylvan Avenue in Modesto know how to cook it up.

But when it comes to state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening amid the COVID-19 crisis, manager Nayeli Vazquez told FOX40 she and her staff got a little help

“It’s not only basic training but it reinforces everything that you should be doing in a restaurant already,” said Vazquez.

Dave White is the CEO of Opportunity Stanislaus and he told FOX40 that county leaders worked to ensure mom-and-pop shops had access to CDC and state guidelines on how to safely reopen.

All that information is now offered for free on the Good2Go Stanislaus website.

“Because we’re in a pandemic we need to safeguard the health of employees and customers,” explained White.

On the website, a manager can take online training, and then they share what they have learned with their staff.

“Hand sanitizer stations throughout the location,” said Vasquez. “All my employees are required to wear masks that I’ve provided for them.”

Vazquez said everything that is touched, including the menus, are disinfected.

Another change the restaurant has made is closing off the salsa bar to customers. Salsa from the bar is still available. Customers just need to ask their wait staff.

Nayelli said those changes are just an example of some of the steps they have taken to ensure the safety of their diners.

After the training, business owners receive a decal that shows they have gone that extra mile to provide safety and service.

“It really, really helps,” said Vazquez. “It has areas that you might think you already know, and you really learn new things. So, it’s a great program. I recommend it.”