(KTXL) — An 18-year-old male was killed in a shooting in Keyes early Wednesday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a “person down” near Anna Avenue and Clark Street around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies attempted to render aid before the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.