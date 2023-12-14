(FOX40.COM) — A 9-year-old girl and a 67-year-old woman are in critical condition after a crash took place in Stanislaus County, according to the local sheriff’s department.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of West Gate Drive and Saxon Way in Riverbank.

Officials said that they found the child and woman with “severe injuries” upon their arrival. Both people were immediately taken to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, a 50-year-old man, remained on the scene and cooperated with deputies, officials said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.