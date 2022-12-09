MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 900 Nativity sets from around the world will be on display this weekend in Modesto.

The Nativity sets can be seen at the home of Nativity collector Toni Conway, 79, at 3242 South Carpenter Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday through Sunday. The event is free to the public.

The showcase returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 40 new sets have been added to Conway’s collection since her last open house in 2019, according to a press release.

This weekend will be the last time the public will see the Nativity display this month.

According to the release, Conway has displayed her collection since 1996 when she had about 200 visitors viewing her then 167 sets. Conway’s collection and visitors have grown over the years with an attendance of approximately 1,000 guests at her pre-pandemic open house.

“I invite everyone to spread the word, bring friends and share the event with others,” Conway said in the release. “All ages are welcome to enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.”

Groups of 20 or more are requested to schedule their open house visit in advance.

Group tours can be scheduled by emailing Conway at info@conwaynativities.com.