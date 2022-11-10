ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family General shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department.

Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery.

Both men were found to be connected to a string of robberies in Waterford, Oakdale, Escalon and Stockton.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Police Department and Oakdale Police Department also participated in the investigation.