(KTXL) — Attending a street race or sideshow in Turlock could land people a hefty fine, jail time or both, after a new city ordinance was passed.

The ordinance states that spectators are prohibited at street races and reckless driving exhibitions and violating the ordinance could lead to a $1,000 fine.

“Spectator shall mean any person who is present at a Street Race or Reckless Driving Exhibition, or the site of the Preparations for either of these activities, for the purpose of viewing, observing, watching, or witnessing the event as it progresses,” the ordinance states.

According to the ordinance, spectators include anyone at the “location of the event without regard to the means by which the person arrived.”

Violation of the ordinance would be a misdemeanor, and it could also lead to six months in jail.

“This action has been taken to curb illegal and dangerous activity. We take the safety of our community seriously,” the city said.