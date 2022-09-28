CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that first aid was administered to Sanchez before he was taken and area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After Sanchez was shot the suspects immediately left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.