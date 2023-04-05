(KTXL) — A Ceres man was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of 46-year-old Rita Solis who was reported missing on Jan. 13, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Rita’s body was located on Feb. 14 in a remote location in Vernalis, about 25 minutes west of Modesto.

Officers with the Ceres Police Department, agents from the Department of Justice and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office identified Scott Allen Tackett, 40, as the main suspect and arrested him.

Tackett is under investigation by the Ceres Police Department for two other cases and was rebooked into the Stanislaus County Jail where he is facing charges of murder from the Modesto Police Department.