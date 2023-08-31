(FOX40.COM) — A Ceres man suspected of carrying out a string of retail thefts at Tj Maxx and Marshalls locations from Los Angeles to San Francisco was arrested on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fabian Ochoa Bravo, 33, is believed to have stolen more than $40,000 in merchandise from the major retailers since July.

On July 7, the two retailers contacted CHP investigators and notified them of organized retail thefts at their Southern California, Bay Area and Central Valley locations.

Bravo was determined to be a suspect in the thefts when a license plate number was captured from a suspect vehicle and found to be connected to the Stanislaus County man.

He was found to be on probation from Santa Clara County for previous retail theft arrests and was also suspected of committing seven additional thefts of Tj Maxx and Marshalls stores.

Surveillance of Bravo led investigators to a home in Ceres where he was seen unloading the suspected stolen merchandise. A search warrant was served on Wednesday and officers located around $40,376 of stolen merchandise.

Bravo is now facing charges related to organized retail theft.