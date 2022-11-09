CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were shot and killed in Ceres on Saturday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Redwood Road in Ceres after a report came in about someone being shot in a home. While deputies were en route to the home another person was reportedly shot.

Benjamin McGuire, 20, and Damon Banks, 51, were found dead at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Banks arrived at McGuire’s home and shot McGuire. Banks was then shot and killed by McGuire.

Although the motive for the shooting is unclear, deputies said that the two men were known to each other.