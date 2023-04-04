(KTXL) — A Ceres woman plead guilty to mail fraud on Monday after more than $500,000 dollars was stolen from Social Security recipients, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Lorene Deanda, 64, was employed with a charitable organization and “managed the organization’s representative payee program.”

More specifically, the program assisted recipients of Social Security and other federal and state benefits who were unable to physically manage it on their own.

From 2003 to May 2015, Deanda stole from the individuals’ bank accounts that she would set up as part of her job.

The $550,000 that was stolen by Deanda was used to pay for her personal credit card bills and residential mortgage.

Deanda will be sentenced on July 24 and is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.