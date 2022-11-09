WEST MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is looking for a “vehicle of interest” in a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday morning in West Modesto.

CHP said around 4 a.m. Monday, a gray Dodge Dakota headed south on S. Carpenter Road near Waverly Drive hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street

According to CHP, the driver continued to drive away after the collision.

CHP said when emergency personnel responded to reports of the incident they found the pedestrian laying in the street and that she died from her injuries.

CHP said the Dodge Dakota should have a damaged left front headlamp and body.