(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for witnesses who may have seen a silver SUV driving on SR-132 before it was involved in a deadly crash the morning of Sept. 28.

In a social media post, the CHP’s Modesto office said it is trying to get in contact with anyone who saw a silver 2010 Lexus RX350 driving from the Vernalis area eastbound onto SR-132.

Vernalis is around 17 miles directly west of Modesto. The CHP also shared a picture of a similar-looking vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The CHP Modesto office shared this image of an SUV that was similar to one involved in a deadly on SR-132.

At around 7:25 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 28, the CHP says it responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR-132, just west of Gates Rd.

There were two people in each vehicle and three of the four involved died.

The driver of the SUV, who survived, is suspected of having been under the influence and has been booked on felony charges.

CHP officials said the SUV was allegedly speeding on the highway before it drifted onto the right shoulder.

When the driver attempted to get back in the lane, the vehicle went all the way into oncoming traffic, crashing into a Hyundai that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to call 209-545-7440.