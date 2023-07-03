(KTXL) — The community of Riverbank announced on Friday that wholesale company Costco will be bringing a new location to the city.

Located in southwest Riverbank, the Costco will be near the Crossroads Regional Shopping Center, according to the Modesto Bee.

The wholesale business is reportedly expected to open the location sometime in mid-2024.

To make purchases at Costco, customers will need to be members. Membership comes in different tiers as well as for personal or business use.

Recently, the company announced it would begin cracking down on membership sharing, saying, “We don’t feel it’s right that non-members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members.”