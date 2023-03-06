(KTXL) — Three people died and two were hospitalized after a crash involving two vehicles in rural Stanislaus County on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s Modesto office said that around 2:20 p.m., the agency received a call about a crash near Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue, an area that is about 3 miles east of Patterson.

Officers that arrived found a 2020 Dodge Ram truck and a 2012 Dodge SUV resting on their left side and each with “major damage,” the CHP said.

All three occupants of the SUV, two men and one woman, died, while the two occupants of the pickup truck, one man and one woman, both age 20, were hospitalized, according to the CHP.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the pickup truck was heading eastbound on Orange Avenue when it passed a stop sign and continued into the path of the SUV heading southbound on Elm Avenue, the CHP said.

The SUV then struck the left side of the pickup truck and both vehicles ended southeast of the intersection off of the roadway.

Both occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Doctors Medical Center, the CHP said.

The agency said that it is investigating if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash and if seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision.