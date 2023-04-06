(KTXL) — A man died in Turlock on Thursday after being struck by a northbound train while riding his bike, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police found the man at East Main Street and learned that he was struck from behind while crossing the railroad tracks when the crossing arms were down.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Traffic was blocked at multiple intersections in downtown Turlock as law enforcement collected evidence and processed the scene.