TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Rap artists Wiz Khalifa and E-40 are some of the names who will perform at the Dazed on the Green Music Festival and Cannabis Expo this weekend in Turlock.

According to the event’s Instagram page, the event will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds with Khalifa as the headliner on the latter day. E-40 is on Sunday’s lineup that includes other hip-hop acts Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs & Harmony.

Saturday’s lineup mainly consists of rock and reggae acts, with metal band Queensÿche serving as the day’s headliner. Other acts for Saturday include Dead Kennedys, En Young, George Lynch and Dokken.

Each day features four stages with acts spanning five different genres.

Tickets are still available on Eventbrite with admission starting at $99.

Attendees must be 21 and over to attend, and cannabis will be sold on-site by vendors. There will also be beer and food vendors available. Cannabis and alcohol consumption will be allowed in designated areas, according to the event’s Eventbrite page.

Each day is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 10 p.m.