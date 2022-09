STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office said that an investigation into a report of a dead body just outside Oakdale revealed the suspected remains to only be a mannequin.

The sheriff’s office said the original report said the body was in a cardboard box on the side of Rice Road near Albers Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies took the “very realistic-looking” mannequin into evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward to claim it.