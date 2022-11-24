TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage.

On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. calls came in about a man laying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Geer Road.

When officers arrived on scene lifesaving efforts were attempted but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or images of the incident are being asked to contact Officer Fortado at 209-554-7399 or RFortado@turlock.ca.us.