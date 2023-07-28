(KTXL) — A Denair Unified School District employee was arrested on Monday morning for sexual battery against a prior student of his, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Police received a call on Monday from a man, 25, saying that he was sexually assaulted by his friend. According to officers, the man said he met the suspect at his home to hang out.

The suspect, 56, was arrested on Monday after he was located by detectives and admitted to his crime. He was released from jail Tuesday morning after posting bail of $125,000.

While hanging out, the sheriff’s office said that the suspect and the man drank alcohol, which caused the victim to fall asleep.

The man told police that he woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting him, and because the man was under the influence, he said he was unable to stop him.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the two men knew each other because the victim was a prior student of the suspect, according to police.

The sheriff’s office said that they have “no reason to believe a crime occurred on any school campus or with juveniles.”