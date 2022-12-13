STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday morning a deputy from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a man who was firing a gun inside a Waterford home.

According to the sheriff’s department, around 3:23 a.m. deputies were called to the scene in the 13000 block of Bentley Street by the suspect’s roommate stating that 27-year-old Bradly Locklin had fired a gun inside their home.

The caller told the sheriff’s department that there were other adults inside the house, and multiple were hiding inside a bedroom.

When deputies arrived at the scene they devised a plan to help the people get out of the house, however, some did not feel safe leaving their rooms.

According to the sheriff’s department, “deputies attempted to contact Locklin by telephone and a public address system, but he was not responding.”

The sheriff’s office said that Locklin left the house around 4:16 a.m. with a gun and fired “at least” one shot.

Locklin began walking back toward the house and a deputy fired a single shot which hit Locklin.

Deputies began providing aid to Locklin, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies entered the home to check it and located several adults who were uninjured.