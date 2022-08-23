MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a man killed by Modesto police is calling for the officer to be prosecuted, and that call for justice has fueled a protest.

Paul Chavez Jr. was shot to death in his neighbor’s yard after a 911 call for help from his father-in-law, saying he was drunk and acting recklessly.

Officers Sam Muncy and Sergio Valencia responded to the call, and they found Chavez lying on the front lawn with a tow hitch. They asked him to drop it, but he refused and walked toward the officers. Officers used a taser on him and then shot him.

Chavez left behind a wife and three kids. His family believes the officers acted criminally, and they want them to be prosecuted.

“We’re asking the community, Modesto community, California, the nation because these things happen all the time. It’s not just in Modesto. It has to stop. Somebody has to put their foot down and say this is enough already. We can’t have more people live through these tragedies because these officers are improperly trained. Maybe they’re having a bad day. Maybe they shouldn’t go to work that day,” Teresa Clutter, Chavez Jr.’s mother-in-law, said.

FOX40 reached out to the Modesto Police Department. They declined to comment, but they did confirm the officers are back on the force after serving administrative leave.