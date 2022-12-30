(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office.

CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was a minor one and that Caltrans was conducting “emergency bridge repair to the safety rails.”

The northbound slow lane will be shut down for several hours.

The accident occurred near the Grande Parkway offramp and Sperry Avenue, but the cause of the crash or the condition of the occupants has not been released by the CHP or Caltrans.