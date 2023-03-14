(KTXL) — After a man survived life-threatening gun shot wounds in Turlock on Monday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the attempted murder.

At 8:55 p.m., deputies arrived in the 700 block of South Daubenberger after reports came in of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies located a man in his mid-twenties suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. An air ambulance was called in to “expedite the patient’s transport.” After undergoing surgery the man is expected to survive.

“Investigators are still actively working their case, the sheriff’s office said. “No suspect or motive information are available at this time.”