(FOX40.COM) — A Merced County resident has been arrested for the attempted murder of several Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to the agency.

The man was arrested on Friday just before 7 p.m. after leading deputies on a car chase, stealing a gun, carjacking a truck, and stealing alcohol from a convenience store.

Authorities said they were investigating a home burglary on the 3500 block of West Keyes Road where a handgun was stolen.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a person near the 5100 block of Muncy Road in Modesto reported being held at gunpoint and having their pickup truck stolen, officials said.

Six minutes later, deputies said they received calls from a convenience store employee being robbed by a man with a gun, who was described similarly to the man who had just stolen the pickup truck.

Just before 5:45 p.m., a California Highway Patrol officer located the stolen truck heading south on Highway 33. After multiple deputies attempted to stop the car, a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, the suspect sideswiped another car, which caused his vehicle to crash. Authorities said he exited the truck, fled on foot, and shot at deputies multiple times.

Officials said the man was taken into custody after 6:45 p.m. Before that, deputies struck him at least one time with a bullet. They added that he was taken to a hospital and survived his wounds.

The suspect, 43, was arrested for burglary, carjacking, robbery and attempted murder, among other charges.