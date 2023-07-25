(KTXL) — A 64-year-old man who was not wearing a life jacket drowned at Modesto Reservoir Sunday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said deputies responded to the reservoir, located about 20 miles east of the city of Modesto, around 4:30 p.m. after a report of a drowning.

Witnesses told deputies that the man, identified as Eudoro Garcia, was about 40 yards from the shore and was last seen about 40 minutes before the call for help, the sheriff’s office said.

Family members of the man said that he was swimming alone when he went underwater and did not surface.

First responders were unable to locate Garcia’s body until a dive team arrived and recovered it about 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said this is the second drowning this month in Stanislaus County reservoirs, and that both people were not wearing life jackets.

On July 9, the body of 53-year-old Carlos Lopez was recovered from Woodard Reservoir after he swam to about 50 yards from the shore and appeared to struggle to swim before going underwater.

The sheriff’s office advised visitors of the reservoirs to always wear a life jacket and to immediately call 911 if they see someone begin to struggle while swimming or if they go underwater without resurfacing.