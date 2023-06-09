(KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision in Patterson on Friday morning resulted in the death of a Newman man, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 4:41 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of American Eagle and Sperry avenues where they found two vehicles had collided.

One of the vehicles was identified as a 2022 BMW driven by Jesus Zeferino Avila of Newman.

The other was a 2023 Tesla driven by a 36-year-old Patterson resident.

According to police, Avila lost control of the BMW when he hit a dip in the middle of the intersection at a high rate of speed.

The BMW was momentarily airborne, struck a center median and collided with the Tesla.

Avila died of his injuries at the scene.

The Patterson resident was evaluated at the scene and released with a minor arm abrasion.

Law enforcement does not believe that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash, but is awaiting the toxicology report for its final conclusion.