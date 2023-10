(FOX40.COM) — A Turlock man who tortured two kittens by setting them on fire was sentenced to two years in prison.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Jeff Laugero announced on Oct 24. that the case was investigated by the Turlock Police Department, which led to Joshua Scott, 21, being given a two-year prison sentence for his arson conviction.

Scott was reportedly taken to state prison and will have to register as an arsonist upon his release.