STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado of Ronald Ray Woods, 62, of Oakdale, according to CHP.

Officers said that the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck and that driver was ejected from the bike, according to CHP. The 67-year-old died at the scene.

Woods did not have any injuries, according to officers, and remained at the scene and called law enforcement.

The rider was wearing a helmet, according to law enforcement, and officers are still determining if drugs or alcohol were a factor.