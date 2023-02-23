(KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department will be holding a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location within Modesto from 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday. While the location has not been revealed it will be in a place that has had frequent accidents and DUI arrests.

During the checkpoint, officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as checking drivers for proper licensing.

The police department said they are focusing on removing drivers under the influence.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Daniel Starr said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

According to the police department, drivers who are charged with a DUI for the first time “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”