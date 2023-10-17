(FOX40.COM) — The mother accused of stabbing her four-year-old daughter to death and attempting to murder her 10-year-old son pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

34-year-old Mina Nazari was arrested on Oct. 14. after law enforcement said they received a 911 call about a potential assault at Crown Ridge Apartments on Scenic Drive in Modesto. Upon arrival, the Modesto Police Department reported the discovery of her deceased daughter, and her son, unharmed.

“We have charged Nazari with the murder of her daughter and attempted murder of her son, along with other related charges,” said Stanislaus County Chief Deputy District Attorney Wendell Emerson.

Additional charges include child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.

Nazari was reportedly checked in to a facility earlier this year for a mental health crisis also known as a 5150. Nazari was reportedly placed on a mental health hold for threats of harming herself and others.

She was arraigned on Tuesday in Stanislaus County where she pleaded not guilty to all charges.