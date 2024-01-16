(FOX40.COM) — A crash between a truck and a motorcycle on Saturday morning ended with the death of the motorcyclist and the arrest of the other driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Crow’s Landing Road and Ehrlich Road, about five miles east of the communities of Patterson and Crow’s Landing.

Investigators determined that a Silverado pickup truck was heading southbound on Crow’s Landing Rd. at about 35 miles per hour when it attempted to turn onto eastbound Ehrlich Rd.

A Hayley Davidson motorcycle was heading northbound on Crow’s Landing Rd. at an unknown speed.

The driver of the pickup “failed to yield the right of way” and turned into the direct path of the motorcycle, the CHP said.

The driver of the motorcycle was unable to slow down and was ejected after striking the truck, dying as a result. The motorcyclist was a 46-year-old man, the CHP said.

The driver of the pickup, a 47-year-old man, was determined to be under the influence and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the agency said.