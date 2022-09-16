TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A music festival and cannabis expo set to take place in Turlock was canceled a day before it was supposed to start.

Dazed on the Green organizers said the cancellation was due to a health and safety “significant risk.”

Rap artist Wiz Khalifa was scheduled as the event’s headliner, along with rappers E-40, Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony slated to perform. The planned two-day festival was slated to have rock and reggae acts including Queensÿche, Dead Kennedys, En Young, George Lynch, and Dokken.

“Despite substantial efforts to salvage the events scheduled for this weekend, we have come to the determination that proceeding under the present, unprecedented circumstances would pose a significant risk to the health and safety of all those involved in the events,” a notice on Eventbrite said. “We cannot, in good conscience, place any person at unreasonable risk.”

Event organizers said those who bought prepaid tickets through Eventbrite will be refunded. Those who bought tickets at a Medallion Wellness location may receive a refund by returning their ticket to the location it was purchased.

Dazed on the Green was supposed to occur Saturday and Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fair.

Tickets were being sold from $99 to $199.

Organizers say they hope to put on an event in the area in the future.

“It is our hope and present intention that we will be to work with the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Executive Team, local authorities, as well as participating vendors, and a new roster of artists for a future event,” organizers said.