(KTXL) — On Friday, Dutch Bros will be opening their first-ever location in the city of Ceres.

The well-known coffee chain’s new location will be at 1424 Herndon Ave and to celebrate the grand opening customers can have any drink for $3 on the day of the opening.

The location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Dutch Bros has more than 700 locations across 14 states and this new location will be among the more than 100 locations in California and six existing locations in Stanislaus County.