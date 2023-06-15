(KTXL) — A youth football coach in Oakdale was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly caught on video encouraging a fight between two young boys, according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Police identified the coach as 33-year-old Joshua Troxell, a coach for the Oakdale Stampede youth football team. Troxell was taken into custody after turning himself in and is facing child endangerment charges, police said.

After the video circulated in the community, police became aware of the video after a community member shared it was with Police Chief Jerry Ramar.

One of the two children allegedly involved in the fight received minor injuries, police said.

“I’m extremely disturbed and disappointed by the video,” Ramar said in a release. “This incident does not represent the community of Oakdale.

In a statement from Oakdale Stampede Youth and Cheer, president Gene Gilton announced Troxell has been dismissed as a coach for the program.

We do not condone the actions or the words spoken. This is not how we represent stampede. This coach has been removed and we will move forward as an organization and keep it positive and uplifting! Please do not tear people down. I hope we all aren’t judged by our lowest moments. Now is the time for the stampede family to unite and love one another. Let’s all come together in love and support our children’s futures! Thank you all. Oakdale Stampede Youth and Cheer President Gene Gilton