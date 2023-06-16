(KTXL) — West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a mosquito sample in Stanislaus County, officials said on Friday.

The East Side and Turlock Mosquito Abatement Districts said WNV has been detected in nine California counties with detection confirmed in 16 dead birds and 15 mosquito samples.

There are no WNV activity confirmed in any Californian humans, the mosquito abatement district said.

With recent rain and warm temperatures, officials believe an active mosquito season will occur this summer.

“The late rains and increased temperatures will hasten the development of West Nile virus in the Central Valley,” Turlock MAD General Manager David Heft said in a statement. “We urge residents to dump and drain any items around their home that may hold standing water and to use repellent when outside in the dawn and dusk hours.”

The mosquito abatement districts are urging residents Stanisluas County residents to take the following precautions to reduce their risk of WNV this summer:

•Dump or drain standing water where mosquitoes like to lay their eggs

•Defend yourself against mosquitoes by using repellants containing DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon Eucalyptus

•Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when WNV-carrying mosquitoes are generally most active

•Report neglected swimming pools to your mosquito abatement district

•Use tight-fitting door and window screens to keep mosquitoes from entering your home

•Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV

For additional information, here are the MAD offices Stanislaus County residents can contact:

•Eastside Mosquito Abatement District (North of the Tuolumne River): call 209-522-4098

•Turlock Mosquito Abatement District (South of the Tuolumne River): Call 209-634-1234