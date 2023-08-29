(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a teenager who was reported missing and who may be with a man who has “multiple warrants for his arrest.”

The sheriff’s office is searching for 16-year-old Monica Ascensio, who officials say left her home in Turlock Sunday morning between 3 and 7 a.m.

Monica Ascensio, 16, was reported missing in Turlock and may be with Cristian Ceja, 26. The two may be in a gray Honda Element with license plate 6MKL047.

Officials believe she may be with 26-year-old Cristian Ceja, a person of interest who is wanted by law enforcement.

Officials describe Monica as measuring 5 feet 2 inches, weighing around 99 lbs, and having black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Ceja is described as measuring 5 feet 8 inches, weighing around 210 lbs., and having brown hair and eyes.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who spots either person to call 911.