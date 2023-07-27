(KTXL) — An illegal indoor cannabis operation possessing over 350 plants, which is estimated to weigh over 500 pounds, was uncovered by detectives in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The department said that a search warrant was served at the 300 block of North Thor on Wednesday morning.

Turlock Police found over 500 pounds of weed being grown illegally in Turlock (Credit: Turlock Police Department Facebook)

A residential fire that occurred nearly two weeks earlier at a nearby home alerted officers to the operation’s presence after they detected a “strong odor of marijuana.”

After working with Turlock Irrigation, detectives discovered that the fire likely happened because of an overloaded main circuit, which increased the suspicion that marijuana was being grown.

The agency added that it believes that the cannabis cultivation is, “likely tied to a criminal operation of black market cannabis being grown for unknown dispensaries.”

“This illegal operation placed neighboring residents in danger from not only a [potential] fire but other criminal activity associated with these illegal operations, such as home invasions and thefts.”