STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Halloween weekend the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted several DUI checkpoints along county roadways.

The sheriff’s office said that of the more than 700 vehicles that went through the checkpoints one DUI arrest and 39 traffic stops were made in an eight-hour period.

The checkpoints also resulted in seven unlicensed drivers being cited and three drivers were found to be driving with suspended licenses.

“The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping our roadways and neighborhoods safe,” the sheriff’s office shared in a social media post.