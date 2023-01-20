(KTXL) — The parents of a 1-year-old that died from a fentanyl overdose were arrested in connection with the death, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies first responded to the Riverbank home on Newbrook Circle on Dec. 16, 2022. The sheriff’s department said they were sent to the home after it was reported that an 18-month-old was not breathing.

First responders went to the scene as well and took the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit then investigated the home due to the child’s age.

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives found fentanyl, narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia at the home. The father of the child allegedly told detectives he had hidden the drugs, which would have been within reach of the child, before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s department said both parents told them they were asleep when the child was playing on the floor. A toxicology report later identified the child’s cause of death as a fentanyl overdose.

Both parents, identified as 25-year-old Maryanne Cazares and 31-year-old Tyler Jones, were arrested on Jan. 19 and booked on suspicion of homicide. They also could face a child abuse charge, the sheriff’s department said.

Another child of Cazares, a 5-year-old girl, was out of state at the time, but a security check was done, and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in her belongings. She is now with family from her father’s side, according to the sheriff’s department.