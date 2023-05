(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department said it is investigating a possible bomb threat at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the Days Inn along North Tully Road after a report of a man staying at the hotel got into a verbal altercation with hotel staff and told them he had a bomb.

Officers are expected to be on the scene for several hours while they investigate the threat, police said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.