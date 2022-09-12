RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — Riverbank High School was cleared by authorities Monday after being put on lockdown to allow law enforcement to investigate graffiti found a bathroom wall, according to Riverbank Police Services.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Riverbank Police Services said it received a notification from the school’s principal asking authorities to help investigate the graffiti.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was put on a temporary lockdown as officers and deputies from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office stand by to assist school staff with an administrative security sweep, police said.

Around 11:30 a.m. police announced the school was safe.