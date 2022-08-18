STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 53-year-old man from Riverbank was arrested this week and is accused of possessing child pornography, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Antonio Montalbo Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. after officers searched his home on Colony Manor Drive. With an approved search warrant, the sheriff’s office said multiple electronic devices were seized for further forensic examination.

While detectives from Riverbank Police Services were investigating, they established probable cause, as they believe Montalbo possesses child porn and was contacting minors with “the intent to produce harm content,” authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the agency was tipped by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

Police said Montalbo is not employed and remains in custody at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

His bail is currently set at $125,000 and is also facing an alleged traffic violation along with his child porn charges.

For anybody with information or additional tips about this case, the sheriff’s office said to contact detective Rosas at 209-869-7162.